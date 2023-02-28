Shakira Seemingly Sends Message to Gerard Piqué's New Girlfriend Clara Chia Martí

Shakira seemingly had some choice words -- again -- for her ex, Gerard Piqué's, new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí.

In an interview with the Mexican television news network NMás, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer let her exact feelings known while speaking about the need for women to support each other. And for those who don't, Shakira told journalist Enrique Acevedo that "there is a special place in hell for women who don't support other women."

Shakira, who shares two sons with the pro soccer star, also opened up about her emotional dependence on men and how she's come out stronger on the other end of this ordeal.

"I think I also bought that story that a woman needs a man to complete herself," she said in Spanish. "I have also found that I have always been quite emotionally dependent on men, I must confess. I have been in love with love and I think that somehow I have managed to underhand this ‘cartoon’ from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself today. That when a woman has to face the attacks of life, she comes out stronger, and when you come out stronger it is because you have learned to know your own weaknesses, to accept your vulnerability as well, to express what you feel, that pain. Because they say that the opposite of depression is expression."

The comments come less than two weeks after the 46-year-old Colombian singer celebrated Valentine's Day by seemingly poking fun at her ongoing drama with her 36-year-old ex. Shakira posted a video of herself in a black jumpsuit, bra top and heels, mopping up her kitchen.

In the clip, Shakira lip-syncs along to the chorus of SZA's "Kill Bill," which is about killing an ex.

"I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?/I might kill my ex, I still love him, though/ Rather be in jail than alone," SZA sings.

Shakira ended the clip with a playful laugh at the camera.

Piqué went public with his romance with Martí, 23, after Shakira released a new breakup anthem, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which fans think follows the story of her and Piqué's split after 11 years together.

In the English translation of the Spanish song, Shakira sings, "Good luck with my so-called replacement." She goes on to say, "I'm worth two 22-year-olds. You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The internet went wild last month when, according to Show News Today, Shakira first became suspicious that Piqué was being unfaithful after noticing that her jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away.

The site claimed Piqué himself didn't care for the jam and neither did their kids, indicating that someone else was eating it while she was away.