Shakira and Prince William Talk About Wanting to Improve the Planet for Their Children

One is a Colombian superstar and the other a British royal, but Shakira and Prince William have lots in common. Both are concerned about climate change and conservation and want to pass on the message to their children.

The pair participated in a virtual call, which was posted to social media on Thursday in honor of The Earthshot Prize. Shakira is serving as a council member for the Earthshot Prize, which awards a £50 million (about $65 million) prize to individuals and organizations dedicated to creating solutions to the world's environmental projects by 2030.

In the talk, Shakira discusses with William how her sons have been learning about the importance of conservation.

"All parents want their children to grow and to be in a safe world and a safe environment. It's in our DNA," the "Whenever Wherever" singer says. "You know, my oldest son, Milan, he's seven now, but he began asking questions about the environment when he was about five. Now whenever I brush his teeth and I leave the water tap running for too long, he's the one reminding me [to turn it off]."

Her younger son is also environmentally minded.

"My little boy, Sasha, he's five, and he's already so concerned about plastic pollution. When he sees garbage in the street, on the beach, he's the one who wants to pick it up," she shares. "One time we went around the block with gloves picking up the trash around the neighborhood. It was such a beautiful family activity. That sends me a signal. It made me see how worried they are about the environment."

William, who is dad to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with his wife, Kate Middleton, is also focused on kids' mental health and expressed his concerns for the stress that his children will inherit.

"I am personally really concerned about this but the anxiety levels that we're going to place on future generations as they do worry about this problem and inherit these issues with the environment," William shares.