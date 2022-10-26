Seth Rogen's 'Sausage Party' Is Coming Back as a TV Show

Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is coming back -- as a TV show.

The original 2016 R-rated animated movie followed a sausage who lives in a supermarket and goes on a quest -- along with his other food friends -- to discover the truth about what happens after groceries are purchased and leave the store.

The new animated series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, returns several cast members from the film, including Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton and David Krumholtz. New additions to the voice cast are Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester.

The series will be eight episodes long, with Varietyreporting that it will stream on Prime Video, though it is unclear whether it will be a prequel to the movie or a sequel.

Rogen confirmed the news in a Wednesday morning tweet along with the teaser poster and the planned release year: 2024.

In 2024…The SAUSAGE PARTY continues!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wZCNnGUGgg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 26, 2022

Sausage Party debuted at the South by Southwest Festival in March 2016 before releasing wide in theaters later that summer. It was a big success, earning more than $140 million at the worldwide box office.