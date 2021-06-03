Seth Meyers Recalls His Extremely Awkward Encounter With Beyoncé

Seth Meyers is sharing the details of his cringe-worthy encounter with Beyoncé.

During his guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the 47-year-old comedian revealed he met the singer at Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary party in 2015, and got a little awkward while attempting a conversation.

"I remember my wife [Alexi Ashe] and I were weaving through the crowd, right as Prince was onstage. And it's very strange. You never think of, like, famous people going, 'excuse me, excuse me,'" Meyers recalled. "It was so densely packed and I was doing the ‘excuse me,' and my face came this close to Beyoncé. Our eyes met and I just was like, ‘Pretty cool party, right?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And we just kept going. Like, the momentum took us away."

"My wife said, 'Wow, you really killed that interaction,'" he continued. "She's like, 'You better leave your ringer on. ‘Cause you're probably gonna get a call from Beyoncé!' It went pretty good."

Of course, Beyoncé is not exempt from getting starstruck herself. The 39-year-old singer totally fangirled while meeting Selena Quintanilla-Pérez at The Galleria mall in Houston, Texas, in the '90s, before she was famous. The sweet moment was even featured in part two of Selena: The Series.

"I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity and I just saw her and said 'hello' and kept it moving. Definitely, growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio," Beyoncé said in an interview with MTV tr3s. "I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation."

"I think she is a legend and I admire her. She was so talented," she added. "I'm very happy that [I met her]. Even though she didn't know who I was, I'm still excited that I got that opportunity."

According to Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé also once told her that the Spice Girls inspired her career.

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'" the fashion designer, aka Posh Spice, shared on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast last month. "And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that's quite something."

Hear more in the video below.