'Serving the Hamptons' Stars on the A-List Celebs That Have Dined at the Restaurant (Exclusive)

The restaurant featured in Serving the Hamptons bills itself as a longtime favorite among locals and celebrities alike in Southampton, New York, and now the restaurant's staff is dishing on the celebrity clientele list that's making this place the it place.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the cast of the new Discovery+ series and some of them named names on the throng of celebrities who have paraded in and out of 75 Main since it opened in 2010. Restaurant owner Zach Erdem tells ET that Leonardo DiCaprio has dined at his joint "many times" and that he "loves to serve him." But the list goes on.

"Kendall Jenner. Bon Jovi. [Jonathan Cheban] The Food God loves coming here," Erdem added. "All the Kardashians love it. We were filming the Kardashians here."

The celebrities feel so at ease at the restaurant, Erdem said they've become quasi-employees.

"Kendall Jenner, last summer, I put behind the bar," Erdem quipped, but it's true! In a video posted to the restaurant's Instagram account last August, Jenner's seen pouring about a half dozen shots of her popular 818 Tequila brand. Jamie Foxx and Cake Boss star Buddy V are also featured on the restaurant's Instagram page, not to mention a fleet of Lamborghinis parked outside the busy restaurant.

With so much of Hollywood strolling into the tiny enclave catering to the rich and famous, one is left to wonder if any of the servers are ever left star struck or feel the pressure of serving A-list celebrities.

"I love the challenge of working with this clientele," says restaurant DJ Ethan Thompson. "I've done it before -- I worked at the Elton John Oscar party as a bartender. You just treat them like people."

Serving the Hamptons will follow the work and personal lives of the staff at 75 Main -- Samantha Crichton and Jillian Gough (VIP hostesses), Hailey Druek and Jack Tavcar (waiters), Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jodie Bisasor (bartenders), Victoria Hilton (manager), Brogan Wu (chef) as well as Thompson (DJ) and Edrem (owner).

Yes, they work hard, but the docuseries will show they party harder. With a touch of Jersey Shore vibes and a strong mix of Vanderpump Rules meets The Real World, Erdem provides lodging for the entire staff at a stunning beach house in an effort to attract and retain the best employees. But there's one caveat -- they must follow the rules, which, among other things, includes no dating among the staff! So, how's that going?

"They've broken all the rules," admits Victoria, who added Erdem is bad cop in the house. As for the one rule that's been broken the most? Don't sleep on this easy answer.

Serving the Hamptons premieres April 7 on Discovery+.