Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Likes Playing Piano Over Tennis: 'I Have a Baby Mozart'

Serena Williams says her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, might not become her generation's tennis legend, but she could be the world's next musical prodigy!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Serena revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel that Olympia's passion for playing the piano far outweighs how much she enjoys playing tennis with her mother. The tennis pro attributed her daughter's love for music to her penchant for playing instrumental music to her belly during pregnancy.

"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," Serena said. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music."

Olympia is not only taking lessons, but she's teaching her mother what she learns as she progresses!

"She's teaching me! Like, I'm not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart, [but] of course every parent thinks they have, like, a baby Beethoven or whatever," Serena joked.

Fans have been privy to Olympia's piano prowess thanks to Serena's Instagram page. Back in September, the 23-time Grand Slam winner shared a TikTok video that featured her daughter, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, teaching her which keys to hit. Both sporting matching Nike merch, Serena sits beside Olympia at the piano as she gets instructions. Although the 40-year-old athlete is an icon on the tennis court, it's safe to say she won't be quitting to take over the piano.

"Sorry!" Serena says at one point after messing up their musical flow. "Are you gonna fire me?"

In the caption, she wrote, "I teach her tennis … She teaches me piano … 🎾🎹."

Serena revealed that she purchased the piano with her daughter in mind during a house tour with Architectural Digest in February.

"I wanted a piano that my daughter would be able to play, but I didn't want it to be so heavy," she explained in the video, showing the stunning see-through piano, which also features a matching transparent stool. (Her sister Venus Williams' interior design company, V Starr, helped design her home and find the piano.)

Serena also has fun with the family piano now and then, as seen in an Instagram video from Sept. 24. "Ending the week on a high note 🎹😄," the S by Serena founder wrote.

From the looks of the video, it's safe to say Olympia will remain the family's piano virtuoso.