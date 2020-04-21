Serena Williams Jokingly Claims She’s ‘Never Heard of’ Pal Meghan Markle to Avoid Question

Serena Williams is not here to comment on her pal, Meghan Markle. The 38-year-old tennis pro appeared in a video chat with her older sister, Venus Williams, and supermodel Naomi Campbell on Monday, and was asked about the former royal.

"Are you happy that your girlfriend's moved to America, Meghan Markle?" the 49-year-old model asked Serena.

"I don't know what you're talking about," Serena quipped as Naomi laughed. "Don't know nothing about that."

"I mean, they're on the West Coast, but..." Naomi pressed.

"Never seen her, never heard of her, don't know her," Serena continued before starting to whistle.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, recently relocated to Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son, Archie, and are in quarantine there after stepping down from their royal duties last month.

This certainly isn't the first time Serena has shot down a question about her duchess pal. Back in January at the Australian Open, a reporter asked the athlete about the Duke and Duchess' then-recently announced decision to step down as working members of the royal family.

"Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good," Serena replied at the time.

