Serena Williams Goes Head-to-Head on the Tennis Court Against Her 'Mini' Olympia

Serena Williams may have met her perfect match on the tennis court -- her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian!

On Tuesday, the tennis superstar shared a hilarious video featuring her and her "mini" seemingly getting ready for an intense game. Williams is shown in a sporty tennis dress and sweating as she gears up to serve the ball. She's brought up short at the sight of her opponent -- Olympia, posed in a matching outfit and giggling as she awaits her mother's serve.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Really? This is nuts," the 40-year-old professional athlete, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, says as she walks off the court.

Olympia is unfazed by her mother's exit and takes a hearty swing at her discarded tennis ball, which she misses. Although we're inclined to agree with her proud dad in the comments, who wrote, "I refuse to believe @olympiaohanian missed that."

"Sometimes it be ya own mini," Williams captioned the post.

Williams and her daughter are regulars at the mommy-and-me matching game -- from their adorable jumpsuits at the King Richard premiere to their luxe loungewear and iconic tennis looks, they can't be beaten!

Still, the Olympian recently admitted that she still struggles with self-doubt when it comes to parenting. In an interview with Insider, Williams candidly revealed that she suffers from "mom guilt."

"I always feel so guilty when I'm doing something on my own," she shared. "I don't know if I'm a good mom, and I don't know if my method works, but I'm very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents."

She added, "I've set really good boundaries, but then after work, I'm going right to my daughter."

It's something that Williams has endeavored to work on, especially since she plans to have more children. In February, the tennis champ told ET that she's figuring out the timing when it comes to possibly giving Olympia siblings.

"I definitely want to have more kids, it's just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance," she shared. "I don't know, it's always like, OK, are we ready? And I know the clock is ticking so I'm just like, OK, I need to figure out when that's going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure."