'Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn on Her Plans to Be a 'Cool Mom' and Filming Season 4 (Exclusive)

"Cool mom," but make it 2021. That seems to be Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's motto as she prepares for motherhood. The 32-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, due later this spring.

"I think I'm going to be a fabulous mom," Christine gushes to ET over video chat from her Los Angeles home. "I'm so excited, because I'm so hands-on in so many different ways … [and] I can't wait to just love and teach my child so many things. Christian and I both have so much to offer in different ways, so I think it's going to be a really, really great blend of just the perfect parenthood relationship."

“I'm not a regular mom, I'm the cool mom,” she adds, quoting Mean Girls. "I'm going to be like, you guys need any snacks, condoms? That's the type of mom I'm probably going to be."

Christine's only half-joking, but she is being very modern when it comes to her approach to parenthood. She and Christian have no plans to find out the sex of their child before they are born, and plan to keep life for their newborn gender-neutral until the kid is old enough to voice their own gender. The pair is currently seeking out a name (that starts with a C) which could work for any gender.

"We're not doing anything gender specific," she explains. "Our nursery is jungle-themed, and we're just going to go with a feeling. We're going to really just go with a feeling and see what works and what we feel comfortable with. Then, as our angel gets older, that's up to them to decide."

"But obviously, glam looks no matter what," she's quick to add, as she hopes to pass down her passion for fashion. The soon-to-be mom hasn't changed her personal style amid her pregnancy, and has no plans to, either.

"I'm still going to be the exact same," she promises. "The only difference is, I'm finding it harder to fit in couture, and even ready to wear is a little difficult. I'm having to tailor the clothes that I'm wearing. I'm wearing a lot more dresses because two pieces aren't fitting, but I'm not looking to go to Ann Taylor Loft anytime soon, that's for damn sure. I'm still going to be over the top and extra. It's just a matter of what fits me."

"I just hope delivery goes smooth and easy," Christine adds, "and I can still function and have a baby with my long nails. That's the only thing I'm afraid of, is I'll have to get a short, gel mani. Oh my god, I would die."

Christine's, again, only half-joking. It seems safe to assume she wants to pass along her signature sense of humor to her child, too. Kids have been on Christine and Christian's brains since before they got married in December 2019, though they held off on starting to try for a family until the coronavirus pandemic slowed their life down.

"We were doing a lot of Netflix and chilling -- let me emphasize chilling," she quips. "It's one of those things that the timing was just right, so we decided, all right, let's start trying. I got pregnant really quickly, a lot quicker than I thought I would. But when you've been practicing your whole life for it, it's not that... I'm just joking now!"

"I found out because pretty much I started getting different sensations in terms of smells and food," she recalls. "I just remember he went to go make an omelet, and I was so grossed out by the smell of an omelet for some reason, and I was like, what is going on? Why are eggs grossing me out? That's how I found out. I took the test, and sure enough."

Christine says her husband was "super excited" by the news (he’s 10 years her senior), but surprised at how quickly it happened for them. The couple sat on the news for nearly six months, though.

"I was trying to Kylie Jenner myself," Christine confesses, referencing the makeup mogul's decision to keep her pregnancy with daughter Stormi a total secret until after Stormi was born.

"Unfortunately my house isn't big enough and I don't have as much staff, and my life isn't as cool as hers, so I wasn't able to get away with that," Christine adds. "I got to a point where I was doing the best that I could. I started showing probably around five and a half months. I remember we were on vacation, and it was such a situation just to get a picture where I wasn't showing. Then I was like, you know what? It's time. Let's do this. Let's share this with the world."

"I wanted to wait ‘til I was ready, wait ‘til I knew that I was past my first trimester," she shares, "but also I thought, why am I keeping this a secret? I want to know other people's journeys and their experiences, and I also wanted to share my own experiences with people. Hey, here's what I'm going through, here's what I'm feeling. For me, now that I'm finally out with my pregnancy secret, I'm just excited to share my journey with people, finally."

Christine says her Netflix family has been incredibly helpful, with Bling Empire stars Christine Chiu and Cherie Chan offering advice, as well as her Selling Sunset castmates Amanza Smith and Maya Vander. Not all of Christine's co-stars have reached out, though. The actress turned realtor recently shared a TikTok revealing that few of her cast members congratulated her on the baby news -- all promising fodder for a fourth season.

"There's nothing that's going to be missed," Christine offers, hinting that season 4 has already filmed or is about to start filming. "We’re not filming at the moment, but I assure you it's going to be juicy when it happens. That's for sure."

"You're definitely not going to miss my pregnancy," she adds. "That's all I can say."

Christine is still undecided when it comes to filming her birth, though. She plans to have a natural birth.

“I'm definitely dreading the delivery process, for sure,” she admits. “I'm scared. I think there's a lot of things that you see on television, and it's very horrifying, and I'm scared of the delivery process a little bit, I'm not going to lie.”

"I watched Bling Empire and I saw Cherie’s delivery and I thought it was the most empowering, amazing thing ever, and I was like, wow,” Christine says. "But then part of me thinks, oh my gosh... I don't know, because I'm self-conscious, too. I'm like, I don't know. What if I s**t the bed? I don't know, there's all these things that I think of where I'm like, is it glamorous? Is it not glamorous? But it also depends how I'm feeling, and is it going to be invasive or is it going to inspire women?"

"I just want to make sure that everything I do has a reason and a purpose," she continues. "If it can help and inspire women and make them feel empowered like I felt when I was watching Kourtney Kardashian [deliver her kids on Keeping Up With the Kardashians], then I'm all for it. But it's just a matter of privacy, and how we're feeling at the time."

Christine's also thinking about the privacy of her child. She and Christian are still deciding whether they’ll share their baby on social media, or keep them out of the public eye.

"I'm not going to make an Instagram account for my baby," she notes. "I don't want them to start off that young already on social media. But if I decide I do want to share a picture here and there, maybe I will, maybe I won't. Maybe I'll wait for a little bit. But for me, I'm not the person that's constantly posting about what I'm doing 24/7 and my relationship and this and that. Family life is stuff that I like to keep private, just because I feel like it's so special and intimate. We'll see how it goes, but then again, I don't know, I put a cute outfit on my baby and I might just freak out and have to share it."

All three seasons of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix.