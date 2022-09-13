'Selling Sunset' Star Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy -- See the Stunning Wedding Photos

Vanessa Villela is a married woman! The 44-year-old Selling Sunsetstar tied the knot with creative director and photographer Nick Hardy at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California. And while the couple calls their big day "magical and cinematic," it didn't exactly go off without a hitch.

"When the rings were requested, no one knew who had them!" the newlyweds, who got engaged in January 2022, tell Brides. "The ceremony stopped and the flower girls appeared from the back. They arrived, but they didn't have the rings. At that point the page boy, Lucas St John ran out shouting, ‘I have the rings!’ He walked down the aisle holding a custom-made golden crystallized box by Elena Honch from the Ukraine containing both."

Villela and Hardy pulled out all the stops for their wedding, which included a dove release, a mariachi band, and 250 large church candles.

"We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people's minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story," says the bride and groom.

Needless to say, the moment Villela walked down the aisle was emotional for Hardy. "Turning around and seeing Vanessa walk down the aisle for the first time took my breath away," he tells Brides. "I felt like I was going to pass out. It was beautiful. Thanks to Adrian, my best man, I didn't fall over."

Christine Flower/Brides

Villela also gifted her groom with a heartfelt accessory to wear during the ceremony. "I had a surprise gift for my gorgeous husband which was a heart locket engraved with forever together and our wedding date," she shares. "Inside, it had a picture of him with his late grandmama who he loves deeply and one of our first photos together. But before I gave it to him, he asked me to close my eyes and he gave me a beautiful bracelet for me to wear in our wedding. As always, we both had a surprise for each other."

Villela joined the cast of Selling Sunset at the start of the show's fourth season in November. She was previously a successful soap star in Mexico, with roles in numerous popular telenovelas.

Villela isn't the only Selling Sunset star celebrating a major milestone this year. Her co-star, Heather Rae El Moussa, is expecting her first child with Tarek El Moussa. For more on their baby news, check out the video below.