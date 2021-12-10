'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Has a Still Birth with Third Child at 38 Weeks

Posting a photo of an empty hospital bassinet on Instagram, Vander wrote, "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙."