'Selling Sunset' Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7

Netflix is doubling down on Selling Sunset, renewing the popular real estate docuseries for seasons 6 and 7. Filming is set to begin this summer.

Set in the world of Los Angeles' high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, a top real estate agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. The realtors work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat L.A. market... and each other.

At the Selling Sunset reunion show, which dropped a few weeks after the fifth season, Oppenheim confirmed that Quinn's time on Selling Sunset is likely over.

"Right now, there's not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group," Oppenheim said during the cast reunion, which Quinn didn't attend. But he didn't fully close the door. "Now, in the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding on her perspective on things, if she changes her behavior, if she brings in a big listing, there's a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group, but right now, there is no place."

Meanwhile, spinoff Selling the OC -- several of the realtors were introduced during Selling Sunset's fourth season -- has set a debut date: Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Selling the O.C. follows "a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast," according to the official Netflix synopsis. "Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?"

The realtors featured are Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

"I love the agents down here. We’ve got a great group of people, a great office. And it’s just a whole new dynamic down here,” Oppenheim told ET's Brice Sander last November. “The agents at my brokerage are male and female, and so from them, I think it’s going to be a very diverse cast."

“I’m getting to know these people at the same time that the audience is. And I think they’re getting to know themselves and each other just as much. Whereas I think, on Selling Sunset, we had known each other for decades, and I had known these people for decades,” he added. “So this is a learning process for me too. I honestly don’t even know what’s going to happen, which I guess is kind of exciting as well.”

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.