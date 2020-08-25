'Selling Sunset' Realty Company Oppenheim Group Responds to Claims That Agents Aren't Licensed

Jason Oppenheim is defending his employees. The owner of The Oppenheim Group, the real estate firm featured on Netflix's reality series Selling Sunset, is clapping back at claims that his agents -- Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portraz, Maya Vander and Amanza Smith -- aren't licensed.

"Mary, Heather, Maya, and Christine were licensed and successful real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group many years prior to filming our show," Oppenheim said in a statement to People. "Amanza worked with us as a designer, and has been a close friend of Mary’s and mine for many years. Chrishell was a practicing agent at another brokerage, many years previous to filming Selling Sunset. As a licensed agent, Davina had transacted many deals before joining the team in 2018."

"Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts," the statement continued. "Even a superficial investigation would identify previous team photos, hundreds of millions in transacted sales, and more than 50 years of combined licensed real estate experience from these agents."

Oppenheim's statement came after Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to question whether the agents featured on the show are licensed.

"I look at L.A. real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people, lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked," Teigen tweeted.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Oppenheim responded to Teigen's tweet, writing, "Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent's knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don't know him either although that doesn't mean he isn't successful and didn't just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house)."

"Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol," Teigen wrote in response. "Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox!"

Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2020

Though a fourth season of the reality series has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, when ET's Brice Sander spoke to the stars they already had thoughts about what a fourth season would look like.

"The dynamics are going to be changing. You know Davina is a broker, Brett [Oppenheim] has left the brokerage and started his own firm. I mean, there's a lot of chess pieces waiting to be moved across the board," Quinn said. "So I think it's going to be the most interesting season we ever will have, if it happens."

"If these girls want less drama, then stop, stop being so dramatic!" Young added. "It's just, it's us, like, there's gonna be fights. We're together all the time and we're like a family and we're like sisters and, yeah, I think all of us wanna get back on track, just being like, good friends, having fun together and not so much s**t-talking."

All three seasons of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix.