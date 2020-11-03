Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Postpones Photo Shoot Over Coronavirus Fears: The Biggest Cancellations So Far

As concern continues to grow over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, many are taking proactive measures to keep themselves safe from the flu-like virus, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

Musical acts like BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne have canceled tour dates in countries with high levels of coronavirus cases, film and television projects like Mission: Impossible 7 and The Amazing Race have shut down production and movies like the upcoming James Bond epic, No Time to Die, have canceled premieres and pushed release dates over the public health concerns.

On March 11, Selena Gomez's company, Rare Beauty, postponed their planned community campaign photoshoot, saying in a statement on their Instagram Story, "The health and well-being of our community is always going to be our highest priority. In light of the latest updates and rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we've unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our #WeAreRare community call photoshoot until further notice."

On March 10, it was announced that the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals had been postponed over concerns about the virus -- with the festivals' three April weekends being rescheduled for October.

Infectious disease researcher Dr. Ravina Kullar spoke with ET in early March about the threat of the virus, saying at the time that she was "very concerned" about the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and around the world, but cautioning that there are currently greater threats to American public health -- the flu, for example.

However, Dr. Kullar was supportive of organizations cancelling public events like festivals and conventions, especially in areas with higher concentrations of confirmed coronavirus cases. "I think that's a good idea. Until we get a handle and grasp on this virus, I think we need to take precautionary measures."

Here's a look at some more major cancellations around the world, listed alphabetically by category. Check back regularly for new updates.

FESTIVALS & CONVENTIONS

- Coachella - After lots of speculation, Goldenvoice announced on March 10 that they would be rescheduling the 2020 music festival from April 10-12 and April 17-19 to Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," the production company said in a statement, noting that they would honor April tickets in October and offer refunds for those not able to attend.

- Stagecoach - Goldenvoice announced on March 10 that they would be rescheduling the country music festival from April 24-26 to Oct. 23-25. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," the production company said in a statement, noting that they would honor April tickets in October and offer refunds for those not able to attend.

- SXSW (Austin, Texas) - The film, media and music festival announced their cancellation on March 6, sharing, "The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions. We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."

- Tomorrowland Winter 2020 (Alpe d'Huez, France) - The winter installation of the electronic dance music festival was forced to cancel just two weeks before its kickoff. "In light of the recent worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the call from the French government to cancel large-scale events with over 5,000 attendees and welcoming international guests, Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez (France) is forced to cancel this edition," read a statement on the FAQ page of the festival's website.

- Ultra Music Festival (Miami, Florida) - The outdoor electronic festival was set to take place from March 20-22, but announced its official cancellation on March 6, postponing the event until 2021. "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time," Team Ultra announced via its website and social media. "Ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you, together with everyone else involved in the production of the event."

- Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 (Los Angeles)- The world's premier event for computer and video games and related products was canceled after originally being set for June 9-11. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters," E3 said in a statement. "But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."

CONCERTS

- Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water tour - The singer has canceled dates in Italy, France, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines. "My bad, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy," she told fans on Twitter. "You're in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

- BTS, Map of the Soul tour - The mega-popular K-pop group announced in late February that April tour stops in Seoul, South Korea, had been canceled. "It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay," the K-pop group's official Twitter account shared, in Korean. "Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration."

- Carlos Santana, Miraculous 2020 tour - The musician cancelled the European leg of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour on March 10. "While we deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance, the safety of our fans is the main priority for the Santana Organization. We will keep you all informed of new performance dates as they are made, and will make every effort to return to Europe soon," said Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management in a statement. Refunds for the tour are available through point of purchase.

- Green Day, Hella Mega tour - The band announced they were postponing Asian tour dates on Feb. 27, tweeting, "We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon."

- Mariah Carey - The singer canceled her planned March 10 concert at the Neal Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, one week ahead of time, citing "international travel restrictions." "I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii!" she assured fans. "I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!!"

- NCT, The Dream Show tour - On Jan. 29, the K-pop group announced they were postponing their Feb. 15 performance at The Star Theatre in Singapore.

- The National - The band canceled their March 17 and 18 tour dates in Tokyo, Japan on March 2. "Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been canceled," they tweeted. "We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan."

- Old Dominion - The band announced that they would withdraw from their upcoming performance as part of the C2C Music Festival in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London and Glasgow.

- Ozzy Osbourne - The rocker pulled out of a scheduled appearance at SXSW, just a day before the festival was officially cancelled.

- Pentatonix - The group cancelled the European leg of their world tour on March 10, writing in a social media statement, "Despite our best efforts and intentions, it is, simply, no longer possible for us to execute this tour the way we'd want to: safely, confidently and completely." The promised to reschedule the dates, asking fans to "hold on to your tickets as we will follow up as soon as possible with information on each show."

- Stormzy, Heavy Is the Head tour - The British rapper postponed the Asian leg of his tour on Feb. 13. "I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH world tour to Asia and playing some epic sold-out shows," he tweeted, "but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the tour."

- Taeyeon, The Unseen tour - The South Korean pop star announced on Jan. 29 that her Feb. 1 concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium would be canceled.

- Zac Brown Band, The Owl Tour - The band announced they were postponing the spring 2020 leg of The Owl Tour on March 10. "This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all spring shows (through Nashville on April 25) will be announced soon," they announced in a statement. "We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. At this time, our “Roar With The Lions” Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned. Thank you for your understanding."

AWARDS SHOWS

- BMI Latin Awards 2020 - The Latin music awards show, set to take place on March 31, was postponed on March 10 as BMI announced in a statement, "The health and safety of our employees and affiliates is our number one priority, and as a result, BMI is postponing its upcoming Latin Awards show, originally scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles. We plan to reschedule the Latin Awards at a later date and look forward to honoring Wisin y Yandel with our President’s Award and celebrating our talented family of Latin music creators."

- Life Achievement Award Gala - The American Film Institute postponed the annual ceremony due to concerns over the spread of virus on March 7. The gala, set this year to honor Julie Andrews, was scheduled to take place April 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be rescheduled for a date in early summer.

MOVIE RELEASES & PREMIERES

- No Time to Die - The film, which marks star Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond, pushed its April release to Nov. 25. "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond account tweeted on March 4.

-Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - Multiple sources reported on March 10 that the release of the animated sequel -- starring Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and James Corden -- would be pushed to Aug. 7.

TV & FILM PRODUCTIONS

- The Amazing Race - The CBS reality competition show announced on Feb. 28 that they were halting production over coronavirus concerns. "Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," a network spokesperson said in a statement to ET.

- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - On March 10, ET confirmed that the Disney+ series, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, had shut down production in Prague over coronavirus concerns and called everyone home to Atlanta. As of now, the series is still set to the start streaming in August 2020.

- Mission: Impossible 7 - A spokesperson from Paramount Pictures told ET on Feb. 25 that filming on Mission: Impossible 7 had been put on hold in Italy. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," the statement read. "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

- Big Brother - The CBS reality show announced via Instagram on March 10 that "all casting calls or [Season 22] in the upcoming weeks have been postponed for the time being." Instead, producers encourage those who are interested in being on the show to fill out an online application. While the post does not specify why casting calls have been postponed, a source connected to the show confirms to ET that the decision is in response to coronavirus concerns.

SPORTS

- Indian Wells Tennis Tournament - On Sunday, organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California, one of the world’s leading tennis tournaments, announced that the sporting event would not be held on March 9-22 as planned. "The Riverside County Public Health Department has declared a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley after a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) locally," a statement read. "As a result, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event."

- Ivy League NCAA Basketball Tournament - The conference cancelled their basketball championship tournaments on March 10, announcing that the regular season champions -- Yale for the men, Princeton for the women -- would represent the Ivy League in the upcoming NCAA tournament. "We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. "Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."

- Tokyo Olympics Media Summit - The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on March 9 that they have postponed their upcoming media summit for the Tokyo Olympic Games out of "an abundance of caution." The event was supposed to take place from March 15-18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. According to a statement released by USOPC Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Luella Chavez D'Angelo, the decision was made "in an effort to limit any potential exposure to the coronavirus, COVID-19, by Team USA athletes, members of the media, staff and volunteers... We are already at work exploring ways to recreate, or find new, opportunities for athletes and media -- be they in-person or remote," the statement added. "We thank all who had planned to attend for their interest, support and understanding."

FASHION & BEAUTY

- Gucci - In early March, the Italian luxury brand cancelled its upcoming Cruise 2021 show in San Francisco, which was planned for May 18.

- Prada - The brand postponed its planned Resort 2021 show, scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo, on. Feb. 17. "This decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show," the company said in a statement. "Prada extends its sincere sympathies and concern to all the people and territories affected by this situation."

- Ralph Lauren - WWD reported on March 3 that the fashion brand announced the cancellation of its Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show, which was set to take place in New York in April. Lauren skipped on showing the new collection during New York Fashion Week in February.

OTHER

- Quibi Pre-Launch Party - On March 9, the upcoming streaming serving announced that they'd no longer be hosting the pre-launch party they'd planned for April 5 in Culver City, California, a day before the new app launches. "While we look forward to launching the Quibi app on April 6, we have decided to cancel our pre-launch event party out of an abundance of caution as we continue to monitor COVID-19," a spokesperson for the shortform digital media platform said in a statement to ET. "Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority."

- St. Patrick's Day Parades - Festivities in Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New Orleans have been canceled or postponed ahead of the St. Patrick's Day holiday due to concerns about the virus.

