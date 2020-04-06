Selena Gomez Will Have Black Leaders Take Over Her Instagram to Highlight Important Causes

Selena Gomez is using her platform to amplify black voices. The 27-year-old singer expressed on Instagram on Thursday that she's been trying to find the best way to help amid the Black Lives Matter movement and ongoing protests against police brutally.

Gomez shared that "after thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influentials leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer added that "we all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind."

Alongside her message, she posted a powerful painting titled "Speak With Confidence" by Charly Palmer.

Following the death of George Floyd -- a 46-year-old Minnesota black man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes -- protests have taken place all over the nation.

Celebrities have been banding together to donate, march and raise awareness for Black Lives Matter. Kanye West started a college fund for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as donated to Floyd's family and the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Dwayne Johnson called out America's lack of leadership amid the protests on Wednesday. Though Johnson didn't address President Donald Trump by name, he began his eight-minute-long video by asking, "Where are you? Where is our leader? Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard."

Others, like Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher, vowed to break the cycle of racism, having conversations with their children about what's happening all across the country.

For more information on how to help, as well as support the Black Lives Matter movement, see below.

Help the family of George Floyd HERE.

Fight for Breonna Taylor HERE.

Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery HERE.

Want to help protesters? Donate to one or more community bail funds HERE.

Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause.

Want to connect with leaders building grassroots campaigns? Click HERE.

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources.