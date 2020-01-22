Selena Gomez Thanks Fans After 'Rare' Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Selena Gomez is sharing her gratitude over the success of her new album and the overwhelming support of her devoted fans.

The singer's latest album, Rare -- her first since 2015's Revival -- debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 112,000 units in the week following its Jan. 10 release.

This marks Gomez's third consecutive album to debut at No. 1 -- following Revival and 2013's Stars Dance -- and the 27-year-old songstress took to Instagram to thank all those who bought her new music and contributed to the album's success.

"It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget," Gomez wrote, alongside a screenshot of a Billboard article on Rare's success.

"All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love 🦋🌈💫" Gomez added.

Not only is Rare her third No. 1 album in a row, but her single "Lose You to Love Me," which debuted back in October, was massive hit and has gone on to be Gomez' first-ever No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

And this isn't the only new music that Gomez has in store for fans! While sitting down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last week, Gomez revealed that she's got at least one unreleased tune.

When Fallon asked if there were any songs she'd withheld from the album, Gomez hesitantly admitted that there are.

"Maybe there's a few things, yeah…" Gomez said, coyly. "There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist."

"I can't really tell when, but one of my favorite tracks is called 'Boyfriend,' so I can't wait to for people to hear that one."

Check out the video below to hear more about Gomez' new music.