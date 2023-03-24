Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber Reached Out to Her About Death Threats

Selena Gomez is taking a stand. The 30-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share an important message with her fans.

The Only Murders in the Building star wrote that Hailey Bieber -- wife to Selena's ex, Justin Bieber -- had reached out to her amid their rumored feud.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively," Selena wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Selena Gomez/ Instagram

Following the post, fans also noticed that Selena started following Hailey on Instagram again. Shortly after, Hailey did the same, following Selena back.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Hailey, 26, and Justin, 29, were trying to avoid the drama.

"Hailey and Justin are doing fine. They don't want to continually deal with this repetitive, ongoing former relationship drama," the source said. "They are just taking things day by day and don’t want this to be something that impacts them negatively. Justin knows that speaking publicly about it will only amplify the situation and bring more attention to it, so they have been supporting each other privately."

Last month, fans on social media hinted at a feud between between the ladies after a video showing Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift resurfaced, prompting Selena to come to her friend's defense. In another incident, fans accused Hailey and Kylie Jenner of making fun of Selena's eyebrows -- which Kylie denied, and Selena publicly praised her for.

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Selena is focused on her health.

"Selena is staying in her lane and doing her own thing. She is dating and open to love," the source said. "She is focused on maintaining her health, while still being attentive to her fans. Selena has been going to therapy, leaning on her friends and family, and keeping her circle close."