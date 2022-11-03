Selena Gomez Releases Emotional New Song 'My Mind & Me' Ahead of Documentary

Selena Gomez has a question: "Wanna hear a part to my story?"

Three years after the release of one of her most personal tracks, "Lose You to Love Me," the 30-year-old star is back with another deeply emotional song, this time -- as its title makes clear -- about herself and her own mind. On Thursday morning, Gomez dropped the single, "My Mind & Me," in the lead-up to her highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, out on Nov. 4.

In the song, she pulls back the curtain on her mental struggle with lyrics like "I'm constantly tryna fight something that my eyes can't see," and "My mind and me, we don't get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe, but I wouldn't change my life."

During an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the premiere of the documentary on Wednesday, Gomez was open to capturing more chapters of her life in future music.

"I think ideally that is the goal, is being able to write these stories that are happening in my life now, because it's been years since I've released music," the singer said, "so so many beautiful things have happened, and I can't wait to tell that through music."

As she explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the track has given her an outlet to truly speak her mind.

"There's just so much bottled up, and I think that I do a good job, hopefully, of being cautious and being aware of other people's feelings. And I'm very vague, and I can be very politically correct. And in my music, I get to really say what I feel," she shared. "And I think that's why this song means so much to me, and in a different way than any of my other songs only because I've attached this to my mental health and I'm addressing what it is. I mean, it's completely cathartic for me and I think it goes so well with the documentary."