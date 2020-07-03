Selena Gomez Jokes That Kissing Dylan Sprouse Was 'Worst Day of My Life' -- Find Out Why

Selena Gomez got to smooch a Sprouse brother, but it wasn't the one she wanted!

The "Look at Her Now" singer opened up about her first kiss during Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. She began by sharing how she visited her childhood home, got to go inside and take a look at her old room, where her closets were filled with notes about her crushes.

"I had written in the closets that I was in love with Cole Sprouse," she shared. "Cole Sprouse was on Suite Life of Zach & Cody. I was obsessed with that show and I thought we were going to be together one day."

"Then I guest starred on the show. But I kissed his brother [Dylan] and I didn't get to kiss Cole!" Gomez recalled. "It was my first kiss [and] on camera!"

"It was one of the worst days of my life," she jokingly added.

Prior to getting her own show on the Disney Channel, Gomez had a role in the 2006 The Suite Life of Zack & Cody episode titled "A Midsummer's Nightmare," where the twins auditioned for a school play to meet girls. Gomez's character ends up kissing Zack, played by Dylan.

Back in September, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star shared video of her childhood closets that showed her love for Cole.

"Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11," she captioned the cute video.

The two Disney stars never dated. Gomez, however, went on to date Justin Bieber, as well as The Weeknd. Cole, on his end, is currently dating his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

Gomez has been vocal about her past relationships while promoting her latest album, Rare. Her lead single, "Lose You to Love Me," touched on the hurt that she felt while being with a toxic lover.

"I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said," she told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro for Weekend Edition Sunday about the song's meaning. "It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

