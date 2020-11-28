Selena Gomez Fans Upset Over 'Saved By the Bell' Reboot Joking About Her Kidney Transplant

Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 to combat her Lupus. She later revealed it was her friend and Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa who was her donor.

"I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom. God, I wish that I had my phone so that I could prove it,” one character says, while the other replies, “Prove what? That you’re an idiot? It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were."

In another scene, graffiti reading, "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?" is seen on the wall.

"Saved by the Bell, that's disgusting. Selena almost lost her life, jokes about her kidney transplant is NOT FUNNY. Respect Selena Gomez," one Twitter user wrote.

Saved by the Bell, that's disgusting. Selena almost lost her life, jokes about her kidney transplant is NOT FUNNY. Respect Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/c8AZbsU1m0 — Selena Charts (@selenachartsbr) November 28, 2020

Even more Selenators took to social media to defend Gomez, as well as note that making fun of someone's health is not funny.

"using what selena gomez went through for entertainment is blatantly insensitive and wrong. what she went through was real and it wasn't easy. it's so incredibly disgusting seeing it be used as a joke for entertainment. RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ," one fan tweeted.

using what selena gomez went through for entertainment is blatantly insensitive and wrong. what she went through was real and it wasn't easy. it's so incredibly disgusting seeing it be used as a joke for entertainment. RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/NTD9Jr8tUh — shelley (@selgofetish) November 28, 2020

"Joking about someone’s disease is not funny whatsoever," another wrote. "It’s just so cruel and unjust. Selena doesn’t deserve that & no one else deserves that either."

Joking about someone’s disease is not funny whatsoever. It’s just so cruel and unjust. Selena doesn’t deserve that & no one else deserves that either.



RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/b0cmZrysVG — Julian: into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) November 28, 2020

"This was Selena’s last post before she went into surgery for her kidney transplant. she said goodbye to all & the world coz she didn't know if she'll survive & these people are out here making jokes about it for some clout," another fan captioned their photo, adding, "RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ."

this was Selena’s last post before she went into surgery for her kidney transplant. she said goodbye to all & the world coz she didn't know if she'll survive & these people are out here making jokes about it for some clout.

RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/sZgpSbmG7X — amyra✫ (@lovesforsara) November 28, 2020

Following the backlash, Peacock, NBC Universal and the show’s executive producers released a statement apologizing for the scene.

"We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC," said the statement given to ET on Saturday.

my parents just asked why “respect selena gomez” was trending, after i explained to them what had happened my dad had tears in his eyes. my grandma passed away due to lupus, and people making jokes on it made my dad feel awful. this is something that affects me a lot — abida ❀ (@karIasring) November 28, 2020

RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ We love you and we will not allow anyone, no matter what, to make fun of you🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/inmNYTAXS2 — 𝐴𝑟𝑙𝑎♀ (@8rxel) November 28, 2020

making fun about someone's disease will never be funny. respect selena gomez. — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 28, 2020

Remember when Selena released this masterful song and music video back in 2017, both of which indirectly tackling her fight against lupus? Her situation and her perseverance will NEVER go unnoticed.



RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/rHKNSTuizs — 𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓴 𝓷𝓮𝓵𝓵𝔂 (@leeknelly) November 28, 2020

RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ



It's NOT funny to mock someone for their illness! pic.twitter.com/RzsLYJBJ8f — Ana ✨🦋🍑 (@yesimrare) November 28, 2020

A reminder of what both Selena and Francia went through and are still going through, nothing about this situation is funny nor will it ever be



RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/rdAY97MXRk — 𝔟 💜 (@cowboyselena) November 28, 2020

Shortly after her transplant, Gomez opened up about the experience in an interview with the Today show.

"My kidneys were just done. That was it, and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life…That was the day I came home and I found out. And [Raisa] volunteered and did it," she said. "I guess I got to a point where it was really life or death."

Just a couple months ago, Gomez showed off her scar from her transplant, writing how "difficult" it had been for her to let people see it.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," she captioned her September. "I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that."

