Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart.

After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.

Gomez snapped a black-and-white snapshot of a grey sky and a lonely hill for a post she shared and then deleted soon after.

"I like being alone too much," Gomez wrote over the pic, adding, "#iamsingle."

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Romance rumors exploded after Gomez and Taggart were spotted bowling together in New York City on Sunday -- as seen in photos of the two obtained by Page Six.

According to the outlet, an eyewitness claimed that the two were "making out" during their time on the lanes, while Gomez also took time to snap photos and sign autographs with some fans.

A source told ET the following day that the 30-year-old singer-actress and 33-year-old "Closer" artist, "are dating and things are still new." The source also said the two "met through mutual friends in a friendly, low-key way, but had an instant connection and liked each other as people."

ET has reached out to Gomez and Taggert's reps for comment.