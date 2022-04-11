Selena Gomez Calls Out People Who 'B**ch About' Her Weight on TikTok: 'I Am Perfect the Way I Am'

Selena Gomez is over people commenting on her body and she's letting them know it. The Only Murders in the Building star took to TikTok stories on Sunday to call out the body shamers who make remarks about her looks.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said. But the singer noted that it doesn't matter what she eats because, regardless of what she does, people will continue to criticize her body.

"But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b**ch about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,'" Gomez added. "B**ch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."

The Revelación singer has frequently opened up about her mental health journey and struggles with self-image. In an interview with InStyle for the magazine's February "Badass" issue, the 29-year-old artist explained that social media had a tight grip on her that proved to have a domino effect.

"At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous," Gomez admitted to the magazine. "In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn't pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it."

The GRAMMY nominee said she can now look back at that point in her life and take solace in her growth.

"The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling," she said. "I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am."

The solution? Taking a break from social media.

"[It] was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health," Gomez explained. "I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."