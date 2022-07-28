Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Reunite in New TikTok -- and It's BFF Goals

Girl time! Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa got together for a hilarious round of the "He’s a 10" TikTok challenge.

In the video, posted on the Only Murders in the Building star’s account, Gomez, 30, and Raisa, 34, take turns sharing potential things that would be deal-breakers in a relationship, despite the guy being a 10 in the looks department.

“He’s 10, but his breath stinks,” Raisa starts. “And I can’t fix that?” Gomez asks. “You tried,” Raisa replies, causing her bestie to cringe in disapproval.

Over the course of the video, the two challenge each other on the guy being a 10, but only liking to role-play Star Wars, hating dogs and never allowing them to drink another glass of wine again. Both ladies agree that a guy being a 10 “but hating everything you’ve been in” is a definite deal-breaker.

Things get silly at the end when Gomez says, “He’s a 10, but he hates your best friend.”

Raisa hilariously replies, “I hate her too sometimes.”

“Honestly, fair enough,” Gomez adds as they laugh before the video cuts off.

@selenagomez But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing ♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

The duo’s video is the first time that fans have seen the ladies together on social media in a while. In 2017, Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez after the “Come and Get It” singer suffered renal failure as a result of her lupus.

In 2019, ET spoke with Raisa, who shared what prompted her decision to go through with the life-altering surgery for her best friend.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

"It was a decision that was very faith-based and... she and I have talked about it before," the Grown-ish star said. "It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don't believe in coincidences. I believe that that's God's way of remaining anonymous."

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity," she added of the surgery, which, she previously revealed, caused both her and Gomez to go "through a depression."

This isn't the first time Gomez has reunited with one of her famous gal pals. Ahead of her 30th birthday, the Rare Beauty founder shared a picture with Taylor Swift.