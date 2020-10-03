Selena Gomez Admits She Sometimes Thinks She'll Be 'Alone Forever'

Selena Gomez isn't afraid to be candid. The 27-year-old pop star opened up in a new lyric explainer video for Genius about the message behind her song, "Rare," off her new album of the same name.

Gomez explained that the song is all about understanding your self worth in a relationship where the other person might not do the same.

The singer, who is currently single after several high-profile relationships with musicians Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, admitted that sometimes she struggles with the idea of being single in the long term.

"Some days when I wake up and I'm annoyed and I'm like, 'I'm going to be alone forever.' But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, 'I know that there's someone for everybody,'' she says.

She added that the song reflects an aspect of her life that she's constantly working on, saying, "Self-esteem and confidence is a constant struggle for me. It's getting better with time and age but it will always be something that I'm working on. I think recently this is the most I've been vocal about, actually I deserve this and I have a right to claim this and I have a right to put out things that I want to put out and talk about things that I want to talk about."

That being said, it was important to Gomez that she kept her message clear, making it less demanding and more embracing of one's worth.

"This is the first time I've actually said it, and the reason why is because I didn't want to sound like a b**ch," she explains. "I didn't want to be like, 'I deserve everything and you can't have me unless I have this, this, this.' I know that's not the case. That's just where my mind goes to. So what I think is so important about this chorus is that it's acknowledging, 'Hey, I don't have it all. I'm not saying I'm perfect, but I do know that I'm special,' and I think that's a humble approach of saying, 'Why don't you see that I am different?'"

Without naming names, Gomez went on to note that she has been in relationships where she felt the other person was putting her down just to prove she cared.

"In certain relationships, I've heard and I've experienced and whatnot, I think men and women do it -- especially teenagers and young people in love -- is the satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care," she says. "Purposefully putting someone down because they want to keep them at a level. I've had someone actually say that to me before. To keep that person down so they never realize, 'Oh, I'm strong enough to actually get out of this situation.'"

