See the Adorable Cover Art for Britney Spears and Elton John's 'Hold Me Closer' -- Plus Release Date Revealed

Britney Spears and Elton John are using flashback pics for their upcoming duet. On Friday, the singers unveiled the cover art for "Hold Me Closer," the song they're set to release on Aug. 26.

The covert art features separate shots of Spears and John as kids, with the pop princess decked out in a pink dance costume as a little girl, and the Rocket Man smiling as he shows off his piano skills at a young age.

News of Spears and John's update on his 1972 track, "Tiny Dancer," first broke in July. At the time, ET learned that Spears had already recorded the duet with the famed singer.

Following the duet news, a tweet Spears penned in 2015 resurfaced, in which the singer wrote simply, "Tiny Dancer #EltonAlways @elton official."

The duet will be Spears' first single since 2016's "Slumber Party." It was on the set for that music video that Spears famously met her now-husband, Sam Asghari. The single will also mark Spears' first release since she was freed of her conservatorship in November 2021.

After hearing about the upcoming track, Spears' pal, Paris Hilton, said it's "gonna be iconic" during an interview with Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus.

"Hold Me Closer" will be released Aug. 26.