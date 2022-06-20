See Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Impressive Dance Moves to Doja Cat's 'Vegas'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter can move! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt appeared in a video posted by choreographer Hamilton Evans last week, where she showed off her dance moves alongside a class full of dancers at the Millennium Dance Complex.

In the clip, which was posted on YouTube, Shiloh appears around the 2-minute, 30-second mark as one of three dancers who take the floor to show off their version of Evan’s routine to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” which is the lead single from the Elvis soundtrack.

The 16-year-old takes the lead and owns the dance floor as she does the count. Fitting right in, Shiloh sports a black Beatles T-shirt, black pants and a pair of classic black-an-white Vans. She also wears her hair in a bun.

Shiloh doesn’t miss a beat as the music plays and she dances in sync with the other two young dancers. At the end of the routine, Shiloh hits a pose, before the camera cuts to the next group. The video has since gone viral, with over 1.9 million views on YouTube.

TikTok users have had their eyes on Shiloh’s moves for quite some time, as clips of her performing other routines at the studio are on the site.

Pitt, 58, and Jolie, 47, are also parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

In the past few years, outside of dance classes, Shiloh has joined her mom and siblings for a variety of red carpet events. In November, the teen and her brother, Pax, joined Jolie for the premiere of MSNBC Films' Paper & Glue: A JR Project in Los Angeles. Prior to that, the teen joined her mother and siblings for the U.K. premiere of the Eternals.