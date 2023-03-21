See Selena Gomez as a Bride in Classic Wedding Dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' Set

Selena Gomez is walking down the aisle... for Only Murders in the Building that is!

The actress wore a classic, strapless white wedding gown on the set of the Hulu series on Tuesday, channeling her glamorous inner bride. Gomez looked stunning in the dramatic lacy wedding gown with full tulle skirt, elegant matching white gloves and a lace veil.

Gomez's faux "I do" look was accentuated with a bold red lip, white pearl drop earrings and hair perfectly framing her face.

The 30-year-old also took to Instagram to commemorate her big day at work alongside a series of candid photos of her behind the scenes in the gown. She kept the glam look casual with a pair of white chunky boots.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work," Gomez wrote.

Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-star, Steve Martin, had a bit of fun with her wedding look, taking to Twitter to joke about her "big day."

Martin shared two cheeky photos of him and Martin Short -- both dressed in tailored black tuxes -- standing arm-in-arm with Gomez, pretending that they all got married.

"Guess what just happened!" Martin tweeted alongside a pic of himself and Gomez happily posing for the camera.

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

He followed it up with an equally hilarious tweet with a photo of Gomez and Short. "Turns out this happened, too," Martin tweeted.

Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Season 3, currently filming in New York City, will feature Paul Rudd, whose character was introduced in the sophomore finale; Meryl Streep; and Jesse Williams.