See Mark Ruffalo as Twins in HBO's 'I Know This Much Is True' Limited Series

Prepare for not one Mark Ruffalo, but two when the limited series, I Know This Much Is True, debuts on HBO this coming April.

Adapted from Wally Lamb’s best-selling novel of the same name, the six-part limited series sees the Oscar nominee playing identical twin brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, in what HBO describes as “a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.”

Joining Ruffalo is an A-list ensemble, including Melissa Leo as Ma, the twins’ mother; Archie Panjabi as Dr. Patel, Thomas’ newly appointed psychologist; Imogen Poots as Joy Hanks, Dominick’s live-in girlfriend; Rob Huebel as Leo, Dominick’s best friend; Guillermo Diaz as Sergeant Mercado; Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Hume, head of the board at the Hatch Forensic Institute; Juliette Lewis as Nedra Frank, a self-absorbed grad student hired by Dominick; and Kathryn Hahn as Dessa Constantine, Dominick’s ex-wife.

Rosie O’Donnell, in her second series regular TV role after SMILF, plays Lisa Sheffer, a social worker for unit two at the Hatch Forensic Institute.

HBO

HBO

I Know This Much Is True marks Ruffalo’s first major TV series role since the short-lived UPN series, The Beat, and his Emmy-nominated turn in Ryan Murphy’s HBO movie adaptation of The Normal Heart. In addition to starring, the actor is also executive producing the series.

He was most recently seen on the big screen in the legal thriller Dark Waters and as the Hulk in the latest Marvel’s Avengers film, Endgame.

I Know This Much Is Truedebuts in April on HBO.