See Margot Robbie React to Timothée Chalamet Photobombing Her at the 2020 Oscars

Who wouldn’t want a photo with a Bombshell like Margot Robbie?

The 29-year-old Australian actress was doing her thing, wowing on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, when things took a fun turn.

Timothée Chalamet was posing for his own solo red carpet shot just a few feet down from where Robbie had photographers snapping away at her, when Chalamet eyed an opportunity -- and jumped on it!

The Call Me by Your Name star casually sauntered up to Robbie and posed right next to her in an epic photobomb.

Feeling his presence, Robbie turned to him smiling and appeared to say, “Oh, hi!” before cupping his face in her hands while grinning.

Timothee Chalamet photobombs Margot Robbie on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/6tbcK50MWc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 10, 2020

In a navy Prada ensemble, Chalamet was attending the ceremony in support of his movie, Little Women, which was up for six awards.

Robbie also opted for navy with her beautiful, strapless Chanel gown, which had unique draping sections around her arms. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell.

