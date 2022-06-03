See Kate Hudson and Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Reunite for Son Ryder's High School Graduation

Kate Hudson had a rare reunion with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and it was for quite the milestone -- their first-born graduated from high school!

The 43-year-old actress shared two photos on Instagram commemorating the occasion as 18-year-old Ryder graduated from the prestigious Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, California. In the first photo, Ryder's seen in his cap and gown and he has his arm around his proud mother. His siblings -- Bingham, 10, and Rani, 3 -- also look ecstatic. In the second photo, Hudson and Robinson look super proud as Ryder shows off his high school diploma. Hudson said in her caption that it was a huge milestone for the family as she pondered how the time flew by so fast.

"Today was a big day for our family," she began her caption. "A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!"

Hudson then praised her son for being "the most incredible young man."

"Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life," she added. "You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly!"

Hudson and Robinson were married from 2000 to 2007. She's currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa.

Meanwhile, it's that time of year when families are getting together for high school graduations. Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex, Chris Martin, also recently reunited for their daughter Apple Martin's high school graduation.

The Goop founder was wearing a cream hat and held onto her sunglasses, while Martin dressed dapper for the occasion, rocking a navy blue tie and black suit jacket as he wrapped his arm around Apple, who donned a green graduation gown. Paltrow took to her Instagram Story to post a family photo at the ceremony.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," Paltrow wrote. Underneath, she included a sticker that read, "Class of 2022."