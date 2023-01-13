'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)

Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.

The four-part event series will take viewers around the world, from the Savannas of Africa to the urban landscapes of Asia, to meet different families of elephants and learn their unique stories. Like Cameron did with Secrets of the Whales, the new series will showcase these animals in a way never seen before.

According to National Geographic, it "not only reveals the extraordinary lifestyle of these magnificent creatures, but also highlights how similar they are to us, exploring their strategic thinking, complex emotions and sophisticated language, which has allowed them to create their very own unique, dynamic culture."

National Geographic

In addition to Portman, renowned National Geographic explorer Dr. Paula Kahumbu, lead science advisor Dr. Joyce Poole, and Emmy Award-winning director of photography Bob Poole will help guide audiences on this incredible journey.

One thing is for sure: This series will change everything viewers thought they knew about elephants.

Secrets of the Elephants premieres with two back-to-back episodes Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on National Geographic. The remaining two episodes will air the next night, Saturday, April 22, as part of the network's Earth Day celebration. Secrets of the Whales, meanwhile, is currently streaming on Disney+.