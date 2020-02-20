Sebastián Yatra Says Friend Joe Jonas Will Be an 'Amazing Dad' (Exclusive)

Sebastián Yatra knows his friend, Joe Jonas, will be an "amazing dad."

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Yatra at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 on Thursday, where he's nominated for a whopping 10 awards -- including "Crossover" Collaboration of the Year for his song, "Runaway," with the Jonas Brothers, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee. Reports surfaced last week that Jonas was expecting his first child with wife Sophie Turner, and Yatra said the couple will make "great parents."

"He's going to be an amazing dad. He's such a nice guy, down to earth, family guy, family-oriented, really close to his ties," Yatra shared of Jonas, adding that Turner is "cool." "I think the baby is going to have great parents, which is the most important."

While Yatra is nominated this year for his work with the Jonas Brothers, he's hoping Halsey could be his next collab. "That's my dream, to sing an English song with Halsey, and we've talked about it, so hopefully it happens," he told ET. "We have a couple songs that I think she might like."

"She's a really awesome girl, so talented. Right now she's on her tour, which started in Madrid, and I saw it, it was crazy," he raved. "I was just in Spain a little bit ago, and everyone was talking that Halsey was over there for her tour. Everyone was mega excited."

Among Yatra's PLN nominations are Album of the Year, for Fantasía, and Song of the Year and Single of the Year for "Un Año" with Reik. "If I can take home an award, I don't really care which one of the 10 it is. I'm really proud of the work we did this year," he expressed. "We're all just crossing our fingers."

Yatra will also be performing his new single at the awards show, "TBT" -- and made sure to promote the song on the red carpet. The name of the track was proudly displayed across his jacket, which was crafted by Lugo Lugo Brothers in Medellin, Colombia. "They're awesome," Yatra said. "I'm so excited about this song, I wanted to have it all over the place."

See more on Yatra in the video below.