Sean Penn Makes Red Carpet Appearance With His Kids Dylan and Hopper at Cannes Film Festival

Sean Penn made the Flag Day screening at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday a family affair. The actor posed on the red carpet with both his 30-year-old daughter, Dylan, and his 27-year-old son, Hopper.

Penn, 60, both directed and stars in Flag Day, and his real-life kids appear in the film as his character's children. Penn plays John Vogel, a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to provide for his daughter.

Dylan looked chic at the premiere in a little black dress with an eye-catching belt, while Hopper looked sharp in a black a bow tie and suit. Penn shares Dylan and Hopper with his ex-wife, Robin Wright.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Last August, Penn married 29-year-old actress Leila George. During his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he said they had a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic but that his two children were present. George is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn shared. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."