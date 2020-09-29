Sean John x Missguided Collection Brings Back Early 2000s Style -- Shop It Now!

The newest Missguided collaboration will have you feeling nostalgic! The trendy online fashion retailer has teamed up with Sean John on 'The Classics' collection inspired by the brand's greatest fashion moments. Sean John was founded by Sean Combs aka Diddy in 1998.

Sean John was responsible for some of the most iconic looks of the early 2000s, worn by music's biggest stars including Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott and Rihanna. Sean John x Missguided presents a 114-piece line, featuring styles made famous by the brand such as velour track suits, 'Sean John' logo tanks, oversized hoodies and more. The campaign stars musician BIA in the statement-making clothes, photographed by Bonnie Nichoalds.

This collection is Sean John's first womenswear collaboration. The pieces are perfect for fall dressing and super cozy for wearing while lounging at home.

Shop the entire Sean John x Missguided 'The Classics' range and check out ET Style's top picks below.