Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards

This year's BET Awards will be a huge night for Sean "Diddy" Combs! On Monday, the network announced that the media mogul will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the show's airing on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence. Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include industry legends such as Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition.

"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. "His virtuosity is matched only by his range -- from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy -- Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy."

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, echoed Mills' sentiments, calling the 52-year-old mega-producer an "incomparable cultural force and creative visionary."

"[Diddy's] impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment," she stated. "And it is far from over; his legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy."

Jesse Collins, BET Awards Executive Producer and Founder & CEO of Entertainment, added, "[Diddy's] contributions to culture transcend Hip hop. Growing up in DC, I watched his rise at Howard University as he repped Black excellence from day one. It’s an honor to celebrate him now, while he is still on his incredible journey."

Doja Cat reigns supreme as the leader of the pack with six nominations under her belt, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration, for her GRAMMY-winning hit, "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake scored the second-most nods with four nominations each, and Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems are all tied for the third-most nods with three nominations each.

"We're dating. We go have dates, we're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times," he shared.

"I mean, 'cause you're authentic," Diddy shared. "You’re like one of the realest people I've ever met and you're authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time."

Diddy also explained that he knows there's more to Miami than meets the eye, noting that she can be different from her musical persona. "I get advice from Caresha," he added. "Caresha tells me [things] like, 'Don't be in ya head.' You're just a good friend. Everybody that’s a friend of yours will tell you that you’re a great friend."

No word yet if the 28-year-old will walk the annual awards show red carpet alongside the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

The 2022 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.