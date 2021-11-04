Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Pfeiffer Lucia. The proud parents shared the exciting news on their social media on Thursday. The You actor posted a photo of himself with his new bundle of joy, revealing she was born Oct. 26.

"Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe," Speedman, 46, captioned his post.

Hofmann also posted photos of her and her daughter, also sharing that it was a home birth.

"Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman🌸 Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb," she shared. "Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little 'light.' We love you little Pfeiff @scottspeedman."

The Grey's Anatomy actor and Hoffamn were first linked in July 2017. Hofmann revealed she was pregnant on Mother's Day, showing off her baby bump.

Last month, Speedman opened up to ET about becoming a father and girl dad.

"Something crazy is about to happen to me. Everybody talks about it but I don't know what that is, but I'm excited about it," he told ET's Nischelle Turner. "I'm ready. I've been with myself for 46 years."

As for what he is most looking forward to, it's just being a dad. "Just doing it. Again, it's this thing that I don't, I have no experience with, that I'm excited to start this new chapter," he said. "I'm kind of old to have my first kid. In this career, in what we do, it's very 'you'-centric. So I'm excited to get out of that a little bit and to sort of put myself into somebody else."