'Scott Pilgrim' Reunites Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin and More for Netflix Anime Series

Thirteen years after Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was first released in theaters and later became a cult classic, Netflix is reuniting the original, star-studded cast for an all-new anime series based on the original graphic novel series.

"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now," Wright shared in a statement.

Adding that fans are "in for a treat," the filmmaker said, "Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it."

"We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our [animation] partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride," said O’Malley and Grabinski, who will serve as executive producers, writers and showrunners for the series.

Along with the announcement for the new Scott Pilgrim anime, Netflix released a short video revealing the full cast for the series, including: Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Culkin as Wallace Wells, Evans as Lucas Lee, Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Larson as Envy Adams and Plaza as Julie Powers.

Also returning are Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

While speaking to ET, Winstead reflected fondly on Scott Pilgrim and expressed interest in returning to that world. "Over the past 10 years, it's really grown in popularity. So, it's so nice to see that people still like it and are still discovering it. I think it would be really cool to see where those characters are 10 to 15 years later. It would be a nice one to revisit," she said as the film turned 10.

And now, she -- and we -- get to find out!