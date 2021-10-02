Scott Disick Gets Adorable New English Bulldog Puppy

Scott Disick's got some puppy love! The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share sweet photos and videos of the newest addition to his family -- an adorable English bulldog puppy.

He first shared a photo of the tiny brown and white pup posing in front of his new matte black Ferrari Pista.

"Who's cuter: the pup or the new matte pista," he wrote.

He then shared a totally precious clip proving the puppy is definitely cuter as it jumped around in the grass and snorted.

The sweet pup is already a beloved member of the family. Disick posted a photo of his 6-year-old son, Reign, rocking black-and-white striped pajamas as the little dog cuddled up to him.

Scott Disick/Instagram Stories

The father of three has not shared a name for the new dog, but the Kardashian-Jenners are known for their host of pets. In December 2019, Kourtney Kardashian, Disick's ex and the mother of his three kids, surprised their children with a golden retriever puppy on Christmas morning.

Though the exes haven't been together for years, they continue to successfully co-parent their kids, even while dating other people. Kardashian recently started seeing drummer Travis Barker.

“Scott hasn't been reacting much to Kourtney and Travis dating," a source previously told ET. "It's always a bit of an adjustment when one of them is dating someone new, but at the end of the day, he obviously wants Kourtney to be happy and they're focused on co-parenting together."