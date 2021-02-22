Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Spend Time in Miami With His Kids

Scott Disick is certainly sweet on his lady love. The reality star was spotted spending family time with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin and his kids in Miami over the weekend.

Disick, 37, and Hamlin, 19, were spotted at Sugar Factory in Miami with the reality star's three kids -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 -- whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star -- who is now rocking a pink, spiked 'do -- arrived with Hamlin and his kids at 7:30, and they all sat together with a few friends dining on the restaurant's many famous sweet treats, an eyewitness tells ET.

Sugar Factory

Scott and his new lady have spent quite some time together in Miami. They recently spent Valentine's Day together in the sunny city, a day after going Instagram official.

However, a source told ET last Tuesday that the pair are still keeping things relatively casual in their relationship and are "still not super serious."

"Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time," the source said. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun."

"Amelia is young and doesn’t want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her," the source added.

The pair, who began sparking dating rumors in November, also rang in 2021 together in Mexico. At the time, a source told ET that Disick and Hamlin -- the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin -- were continuing to have fun together.

