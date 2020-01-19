Scarlett Johansson Misses Film Festival Due to Food Poisoning, But Still Attending SAG Awards: 'All Is OK'

Scarlett Johansson was a no-show at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday evening. The actress, who was set to accept the Outstanding Performance of the Year Award alongside her Marriage Story co-star, Adam Driver, had to pull out last minute after becoming unexpectedly sick just hours before the ceremony.

“I am so saddened that I cannot be here with you this evening. An hour and a half ago, I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar hotel for the theater,” she said in a note read to the audience during the ceremony, ET Canada reports. “I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor in person, and to not be here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least.”

SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling shared Johansson’s statement while accepting the award on her behalf.

Johansson’s absence from the ceremony comes just days before the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture (Marriage Story), Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture (Jojo Rabbit) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture (Jojo Rabbit).

“It was food poisoning. All is OK,” her rep tells ET, confirming that the first-time SAG Award nominee will be at the 26th annual ceremony, where she is also slated to present.

As of Sunday, she was still listed among the full list of presenters, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Glenn Close and Jennifer Garner.

The 2020 SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

