Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She Can't Run 'Black Widow' Lines With Husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is your go-to girl for all the Marvel tea, but her husband, Colin Jost, isn't here for it. The Black Widow star chatted with Jess Cagle for an upcoming episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham, where she shared that she can't run lines with her hubby.

"He doesn't like any spoilers though, so I can't tell him anything," Johansson, 36, revealed. "And he doesn't even pry. Even if I'm telling him."

The actress recalled being in London filming Black Widow at the same time Jost was shooting Tom and Jerry, "Which worked out great because we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare."

She added that if she was "in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever, he couldn't hear, he was just not wanting to hear anything about it."

"Of course he wants to know how was your day, but as soon as it would bleed into, ‘Can you read the scene with [me]?,' he was like, ‘Am I going to get any spoilers?'" she recalled. "He wanted to know spoil alert before we read lines together. Can you believe that?"

Black Widow, meanwhile, has been 10 years in the making. Discussions about the assassin-turned-spy-turned-Avenger headlining her own movie actually began not long after she joined the MCU in 2010's Iron Man 2. Studio boss Kevin Feige hinted to Johansson that a Black Widow movie could be in the cards, but things didn't progress quickly.

"It was such a different environment and even what was going on in the zeitgeist was different," Johansson told Nischelle Turner when ET visited the movie's U.K. set in August of 2019. "I just think it would've been very different because of my own life experience."

As for Black Widow now having her own space in Marvel's Cinematic Universe, Johansson said, "It's about time! I guess it is about time!"

Black Widow is in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.