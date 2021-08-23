Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Enjoying Time With New Baby and Staying Private, Source Says

Don't expect any pictures of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's baby any time soon. The couple is laying low and remaining private after welcoming their first child together, a source tells ET.

Johansson and Jost never announced her pregnancy, but the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live star confirmed last Wednesday that they welcomed a baby boy. Our source says the couple is now enjoying this time together with their son and have been "laying low out east." The source adds that the 36-year-old Black Widow star is incredibly private, especially when it comes to her family, and very careful about who she lets into her inner circle.

As for Jost, the source says he is aligned with Johansson's desire for privacy.

"He is 100 percent on board with what Scarlett wants and keeping their new baby out of the public eye, so don't expect him to post pics!" the source says.

The source says the family is enjoying their time together, including Johansson's 7-year-old daughter, Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

"They're incredible parents and Rose is an amazing big sis," the source says.

On Wednesday, Jost included a joke about his SNL co-star, Michael Che, while announcing their happy news.

"Ok ok we had a baby," Jost's message on Instagram began. "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks."

