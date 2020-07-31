'Scandal' Star Katie Lowes Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Adam Shapiro

Congrats are in order for Katie Lowes!

The Scandal star announced via Instagram on Friday that she's expecting her second child with husband Adam Shapiro. The two are already parents to son Albee, whom they welcomed in October 2017.

"We want to share some good news! Baby #2 coming November 2020," Lowes, 38, captioned a series of pics of her holding up a sonogram. "👶🏻 Adam, Albee, and I are so excited!"

Shapiro shared the same snaps to Twitter, receiving lots of love from fans and his celebrity friends in the replies section. "This is the best news!!!" a tweet from the official account for Shondaland TV read. "Congrats!!!"

As fans of the couple may recall, Lowes adorably announced the arrival of Albee with a Scandal-centric Instagram post in 2017. She shared a pic of her son's toes surrounded by a bowl of popcorn, a glass of wine and a copy of Scandal: The Final Season.

"Baby’s‪ ‬first #Scandal Thursday‪!" she exclaimed in the caption.‬ "@shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator."

In May 2017, ahead of Albee's arrival, Lowes told ET she was so excited to join fellow Scandal star Kerry Washington in the "mom's club."

"Kerry's been my mentor to my life in every category,” Lowes said of Washington, who is mom to 6-year-old Isabelle and 3-year-old Caleb. “That’s what I can say. And motherhood is no different."

Hear more in the video below.