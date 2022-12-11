'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Engaged to Boyfriend Mete Kobal

He said yes! Say Yes to the Dress star, Rande Fenoli announced his engagement to boyfriend Mete Kobal.

"YES! It’s Official! We’re Engaged!! @metekobal We’re so in love! Thank you so much @marcyblum @clanegessel @marmaranyc @the_jewelry_box_downtown 🥰❤️💕🥳🎊🎈🍾🎉," Fenoli captioned the picture that shows him and Kobal flashing their rings for the camera as they rock matching suit jackets.

In a follow-up post, Fenoli led with a photo of him on one knee, popping the question. Fenoli’s story also included pictures of him and Kobal sharing a dance, following the proposal.

Fenoli’s account featured another post by friend, and event planner, Marcy Blum, who showed off the moment the king of bridal popped the question and was on one knee.

"It wasn’t a dress, but @metekobal did say yes to @randyfenoli ✨ My longtime friend Randy, became engaged to his love last night, family and friends were there to celebrate 🥂," she wrote.

Blum’s photo set also included a picture of the couple flashing their rings and hugging each other with the New York City skyline in the background.

The couple got engaged in front of 50 of their closest friends and family at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in NYC. According to People magazine, Fenoli told his boyfriend they were going to have dinner at the Museum of Modern Art. Instead, he planned the elaborate engagement with Blum.

Fenoli, 58, and Kobal began their relationship in January. The couple met while Kobal was working as a bar manager at the Marmara.

"I'm so in love," Fenoli told People about the engagement. "Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing what I thought a relationship was and nothing like I've ever had in the past. It's unbelievable."