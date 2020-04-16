'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Trailer Teases Return to Bayside -- Watch

We're back at Bayside!

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, dropped the first trailer for the Saved by the Bell reboot, which features Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

"Remember how much fun high school used to be?" Slater -- who is now the high school's gym teacher -- asks Jessie in the clip, with her replying, "Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?"

The teaser also introduces Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and his longtime love Kelly Kapowski's (Tiffani Thiessen) son, Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie's son, Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli).

"When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl. Oh, it was actually your dad, over your mom!" Slater tells Mac.

In the revival, Zack Morris is now the governor of California and "gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality," per the official logline. Production for the series was halted in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the first look at the Punky Brewster sequel series with Soleil Moon Frye also dropped. The classic 1980s television sitcom returns with a grown-up Punky (Frye), who is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track and meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars in the show as Punky's ex-husband Travis.

"Good to see you, Punky Brewster," Prinze tells his ex in the teaser.

No premiere date has been announced for both shows.