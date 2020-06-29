Save Up to 70% on Designer Dresses at the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Shop the Big Style Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at the summer sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT. Shop major clothing deals at the sales event. We're seeing markdowns and huge discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry from the biggest sale of the season.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.