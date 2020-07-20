Savannah Guthrie to Undergo Another Eye Surgery

Savannah Guthrie is going back under the knife. The 48-year-old Today show co-host announced on Monday that she's undergoing a second eye surgery for an injury she sustained last year after her now 3-year-old son, Charley, accidentally jabbed her with a toy truck. Guthrie will undergo the 30-minute cataract surgery on Monday.

"It's been a long time, I'm super excited," said Guthrie, who initially had to postpone her followup surgery due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I'll really be able to see, and I've had a hard time seeing."

As for the specific vision complications she's experienced, Guthrie said it's "kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing, and now I have this cataract, which is a big blurry spot."

"Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better," she said.

We’re sending @savannahguthrie positive thoughts ahead of her follow-up eye surgery today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IFvBN0Yrgc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 20, 2020

Guthrie took to Instagram to share a pic of her son playing Operation and shared more about her surgery in the caption of her post.

"Headed off for cataract surgery!" she wrote. "This was an expected complication of the retina detachment - I am very hopeful my sight will be restored 💯- and I will be back later this week!!"

The TV personality first revealed her need for a second surgery on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. "It's getting better, the surgery worked," Guthrie said. "But a lot of people have complications, I did too, so I have to have cataract surgery."

"I can't have it until all of this has passed. It's kind of funny, kind of not," she added. "I see but I see blurry spots."

