Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Son Charley's Preschool Graduation After 10-Year 'Today' Show Anniversary

There's much cause for celebration in the Guthrie-Feldman house these days! Just one day after Savannah Guthrie celebrated her 10-year anniversary on the Today show, her two kids, Vale, 6, and Charley, 4, also marked major milestones.

"One little preschool graduate and one little second grader to be! so proud!!" Guthrie, 49, captioned a series of pics of her two children, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

Little Charley was adorable in his cap and gown as he prepares to start kindergarten next year.

On Monday, Charley and Vale surprised their mom for her Today show anniversary. They helped their dad bring out a cake to celebrate with the rest of the anchors.

"Thank you guys so much, now my whole family is here!" Guthrie gushed, shocked to see her kids on the show.