Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Address Feud Rumors, 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have heard about the so-called feud rumors between them, and they're responding with hysterical laughter because it's all so damn silly.

While on the red carpet at BravoCon, on their way to moderate a Q&A sesh with Andy Cohen at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, the venerable Today co-hosts spoke to ET's Brice Sander and addressed the rumors saying, in short, it's a laughing matter.

"We don't [have a feud]," Guthrie insisted while laughing away. "It's the silliest, but, you know, what can you do?"

Kotb echoed Guthrie's sentiments.

"You know, you get a kick out of it," she tells ET. "I feel like sometimes some things just sell magazines, and you're buying it! What are you thinking?!"

The so-called feud rumors surfaced earlier this summer, with some reports claiming there were tense and awkward interactions between the pair on the set of their daytime show. Guthrie also missed eight shows this summer, further speculating rumors that the so-called feud may lead to Guthrie leaving the show for good. But, in actuality, Guthrie had been on vacation with her family.

While the two co-anchors adamantly shut down the rumors, they did get to dip their toe in a world that feeds off that kind of drama. On Friday, they got to live out their Real Housewives fantasy when Today anchors took part in a Real Housewives parody dubbed The Real Anchors of Today. The funny bit featured self-deprecating taglines that had everyone rolling!

Guthrie's line said, "I like to ask tough questions. So, here's one: Can money buy you class?"

Kotb's said: "I'm known for my inspirational quotes, but what you may not know is that they're also known as plagiarism."

Guthrie tells ET that she actually had another tagline in mind but opted for the "safer" choice.

"No, I liked it [her tagline] but I did have one that was, like, a little bit more edgy," she said. "You'd have to bleep it. They thought it was safer if I did something different."

Kotb described her tagline as "a little sass."

While their male counterparts brilliantly pulled off the parody, too, it happened only after Guthrie and Kotb told the fellas to follow in their lead.

"The guys were wondering like, 'What are we doing? What is this show?'" Guthrie said, to which Kotb responded with, "Yeah, leave it to us."

Watch the parody below.