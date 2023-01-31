Savannah Chrisley Reveals the Parenting Advice Todd Gave Her From Prison

Savannah Chrisley is still getting sound advice from her father, Todd Chrisley, even though he is no longer at home. On the latest episode of her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 25-year-old revealed that in the aftermath of her parents going to prison for their combined 19-year sentences, after being convicted of federal tax charges, she has found it challenging raising her younger brother and niece.

While opening up about the "toughest week of her life," Savanah shared that she, Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10, are trying to adjust to life while their parents are in prison.

"It’s been hard, it’s been hard to understand, to process and also help two kids process what’s been going on in our life," she said. "Never in a million years did I think I would be talking about one of my parents, let alone both of my parents, entering into federal prison. There's been a lot of tears shed, a lot of anger, screaming a lot of just completely being broken to my core. I’ve had to figure out how to completely rebuild."

She added, "I'm definitely put in a really unique situation right now because I’m having to guide Chloe and Grayson through this process. Trying to stand strong and not break and be strong for them so that they feel comfortable enough to break down. Grayson is 16 years old, there’s so much growth going on with him right now and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that."

The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that she had an incident with Chloe expressing how frustrated she is with Savannah telling her to keep her faith while her parents remain in prison. The host said, as a result, she felt defeated.

"I don’t feel adequate enough for this job," she said as she became emotional. "Because I am not my mother, because she is the kindest, most amazing person I have met. And I always said, if I was half of her, I would be OK. And I guess in moments like these, I guess I'm more like my mom than I realize, because I’m getting through it."

Savannah revealed that she was able to email her father, prior to a visit with him, and he responded with a sound piece of advice.

"I want you to give yourself some grace, fall in love with the real Savannah," she said as she read a portion of her father’s letter. "The one that radiates grace and compassion, not the one the world wants to see. Remember to gain the world, you lose your soul, and then what do you have?"

However, Todd wasn’t just thinking about Savannah -- he also had a message for Chloe and Grayson.

"Please tell my sweet Chloe how much I love her, and always remind Grayson that he’s my heart and soul," Savannah read.

Savannah gave an update on her parents' life inside prison, and admitted that despite their circumstances, they are holding up well. Todd, who is serving 12 years in a facility in Florida, is working in the chapel.

"Dad ... he’s doing pretty good. There are days that are tough, there’s struggles. We talk to him, we email him. We get to see him. So, for that, I am forever grateful," she said.

When it comes to Julie -- who is serving seven years -- Savannah revealed that her mother is staying busy and beating everyone in card games.

"I will say that my mom, she’s honestly, she’s doing really well," she added. "I know that it sounds crazy for me to say that. My mom, she’s made friends, she’s keeping busy, she’s going to church, she’s working, she’s playing some spades. It makes my heart happy to know that my parents are OK."